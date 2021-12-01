State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 1,615 Shares of CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of CryoLife worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRY. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CryoLife by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,378,032 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $95,936,000 after acquiring an additional 171,125 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CryoLife by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,670,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,726,000 after purchasing an additional 118,189 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in CryoLife during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,328,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in CryoLife by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 282,097 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,370,000 after purchasing an additional 99,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CryoLife by 213.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,372 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 53,373 shares during the last quarter. 81.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CryoLife alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CRY opened at $17.19 on Wednesday. CryoLife, Inc. has a one year low of $16.95 and a one year high of $32.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.15 and a 200-day moving average of $25.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market cap of $676.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 573.19 and a beta of 1.49.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.22. CryoLife had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $72.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CryoLife, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Anthony B. Semedo acquired 15,000 shares of CryoLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.36 per share, with a total value of $260,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CryoLife from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

CryoLife Company Profile

CryoLife, Inc engages in the manufacture, process and distribution of medical devices and implantable human tissues. It operates through the Medical Devices and Preservation Services segments. The Medical Devices segment includes revenues from sales of BioGlue products, aortic stents and stent grafts, On-X products, CardioGenesis cardiac laser therapy, PerClot, and PhotoFix.

Recommended Story: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY).

Receive News & Ratings for CryoLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CryoLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.