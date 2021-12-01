State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 295 Shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,106 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of Standard Motor Products worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Standard Motor Products by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 770,310 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,393,000 after buying an additional 16,149 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Standard Motor Products in the second quarter worth $27,148,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Standard Motor Products by 5.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,467,000 after buying an additional 12,609 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Standard Motor Products by 7.8% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 225,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,775,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Standard Motor Products by 286.9% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 185,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,719,000 after buying an additional 137,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SMP opened at $50.04 on Wednesday. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.09 and a twelve month high of $55.29. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.51.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $370.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.64 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.86%.

SMP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

In other Standard Motor Products news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 8,103 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total value of $369,172.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Sills sold 2,841 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $116,026.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,748 shares of company stock worth $1,565,487. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

