State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 1,914 Shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in ADTRAN were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADTN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in ADTRAN by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg bought a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,547 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADTRAN stock opened at $20.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $992.10 million, a P/E ratio of 509.50 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.52. ADTRAN, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.47 and a 12-month high of $24.76.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $138.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.00 million. ADTRAN had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 3.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 900.00%.

ADTN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen raised shares of ADTRAN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.17 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of ADTRAN from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.14.

In related news, Director Balan Nair acquired 4,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,994.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc engages in the provision of networking and communications platforms and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through the Network Solutions and Services and Support business segment. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware products and next-generation virtualized solutions used in service provider or business networks, as well as prior-generation products.

