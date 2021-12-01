State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 139 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 377.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 128,854 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,184,000 after buying an additional 101,869 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Murphy USA by 717.3% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 152,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,299,000 after purchasing an additional 133,575 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Murphy USA by 36.7% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Murphy USA by 3.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in Murphy USA during the second quarter worth about $883,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Shares of MUSA opened at $173.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.95 and its 200 day moving average is $153.76. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.47 and a 12-month high of $187.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.54. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 44.37% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.96%.

In other news, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 666 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.52, for a total transaction of $119,560.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on Murphy USA from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.