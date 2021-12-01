State Street Corp Acquires 50,965 Shares of EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) by 169.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 80,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,965 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in EHang were worth $3,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EHang during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of EHang during the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of EHang during the second quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in EHang during the first quarter valued at approximately $717,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in EHang during the second quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EH opened at $21.15 on Wednesday. EHang Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $11.86 and a 52 week high of $129.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.90 and a 200 day moving average of $27.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.67 and a beta of 0.48.

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, North America, East Asia, Europe, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

