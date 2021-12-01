State Street Corp Acquires 94,488 Shares of Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK)

State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 854,052 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,488 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.45% of Republic First Bancorp worth $3,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Republic First Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 17.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 4.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 309.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 131,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 99,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 2.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 211,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Republic First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of FRBK stock opened at $3.38 on Wednesday. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.73 and a 1 year high of $4.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $200.96 million, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.33.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Republic First Bancorp had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $38.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Republic First Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic First Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of credit and depository banking services, through its subsidiary. It offers checking; savings; cash management; commercial, small business administration, and commercial real estate loans; mortgages; credit, debit, and gift cards; online and mobile banking; merchant services; and mobile deposit services.

