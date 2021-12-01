State Street Corp Buys Shares of 2,976,803 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR)

State Street Corp purchased a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,976,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,274,000. State Street Corp owned about 1.18% of 9 Meters Biopharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMTR. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 126.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark A. Sirgo acquired 73,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.36 per share, with a total value of $99,999.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Temperato purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.05 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 158,529 shares of company stock worth $191,999 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NMTR stock opened at $1.04 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.22. 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $2.26.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). On average, analysts predict that 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.04.

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.

