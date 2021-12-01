State Street Corp Grows Stake in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,860 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Lifetime Brands were worth $3,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 5.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lifetime Brands during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Lifetime Brands by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,270,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,026,000 after acquiring an additional 5,097 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Lifetime Brands by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 6,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Lifetime Brands by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 171,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 48.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LCUT opened at $16.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $357.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.93. Lifetime Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $19.93.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $224.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.48 million. Lifetime Brands had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 15.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lifetime Brands, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Lifetime Brands’s payout ratio is 10.18%.

In other Lifetime Brands news, Director Craig Phillips sold 8,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $168,244.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 28,041 shares of company stock worth $492,405 over the last quarter. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LCUT has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Lifetime Brands from $22.00 to $26.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lifetime Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lifetime Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

About Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands, Inc provides kitchenware and tableware products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment includes the domestic operations of the Company’s business that design, market and distribute its products to retailers, distributors and directly to consumers through retail websites.

