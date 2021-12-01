State Street Corp Invests $3.63 Million in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV)

State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 922,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,627,000. State Street Corp owned 0.98% of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the second quarter worth $639,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 569.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 528,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 449,313 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 139.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 932,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 543,126 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 48.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,633,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,349,000 after buying an additional 861,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $56,000. 12.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HOFV stock opened at $1.86 on Wednesday. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $7.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.09.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 1,822.32% and a negative return on equity of 44.42%. The business had revenue of $3.48 million for the quarter.

In other Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment news, CEO Michael Anthony Crawford purchased 20,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.81 per share, for a total transaction of $56,481.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,130,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,986,623.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

