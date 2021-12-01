State Street Corp Sells 13,298 Shares of Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD)

State Street Corp reduced its holdings in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) by 6.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 199,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,298 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Howard Bancorp were worth $3,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Howard Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 3.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 39.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 1.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 52,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 2.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Howard Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HBMD opened at $20.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.68 million, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Howard Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.33 and a 12-month high of $22.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.85.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $22.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 million. Howard Bancorp had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 8.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Howard Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Howard Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

About Howard Bancorp

Howard Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary, Howard Bank. It offers commercial banking, insurance, investments, mortgage banking, consumer finance, and real estate loans through banking branches, online, and other distribution channels to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.