Steem Dollars Price Tops $7.27 on Major Exchanges (SBD)

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 1st. Over the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Steem Dollars coin can now be purchased for $7.27 or 0.00012781 BTC on major exchanges. Steem Dollars has a market capitalization of $71.80 million and approximately $3.67 million worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Steem Dollars

SBD is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 9,876,608 coins. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Steem Dollars is steemit.com/@steemitblog . The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.io . The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem Backed Dollars or simply Steem Dollars are stable value pegged assets issued in the Steem.it platform. SBD are pegged to the value of the USD and can be redeemed on the Steem.it platform for about one dollar worth of Steem. When Content creators receive rewards on the Steem.it platform they are made available in 50% Steem Power, which can be redeemed continuously over a period of 104 weeks, and 50% SBD which can be fully redeemed for Steem in a 5 day period. SBD can also be transfered on the Steem Platform and can be exchanged outside of the Platform. “

Steem Dollars Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem Dollars should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

