Steven G. Mihaylo Acquires 4,061 Shares of Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) Stock

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CEO Steven G. Mihaylo bought 4,061 shares of Crexendo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.15 per share, with a total value of $20,914.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CXDO opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. Crexendo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $94.07 million, a PE ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.63.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CXDO. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crexendo by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crexendo during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Crexendo by 219.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 25,430 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Crexendo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Crexendo by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 239,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 22,337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

CXDO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Crexendo in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crexendo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Crexendo in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.

