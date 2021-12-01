Stifel Nicolaus Increases Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Price Target to $34.00

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SWCH. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Switch from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Switch from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Switch from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.42.

Shares of NYSE:SWCH opened at $27.35 on Tuesday. Switch has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $27.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.88 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). Switch had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $158.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Switch will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Switch’s payout ratio is currently 123.53%.

In related news, CEO Rob Roy sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $5,358,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Stella Roy sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $6,310,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,839,055 shares of company stock worth $46,993,259 over the last three months. 29.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWCH. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Switch by 371.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Switch by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Switch during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Switch by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Switch by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

