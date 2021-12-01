StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Downgraded by Banco Santander to Sell

Banco Santander cut shares of StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $17.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on STNE. Grupo Santander cut shares of StoneCo from a hold rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of StoneCo from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Bradesco Corretora lowered their target price on shares of StoneCo from $49.00 to $17.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StoneCo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of StoneCo from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, StoneCo presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.90.
NASDAQ STNE opened at $15.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 2.25. StoneCo has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $95.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in StoneCo by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in StoneCo by 226.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 339,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,777,000 after buying an additional 235,608 shares during the last quarter. Old Well Partners LLC increased its stake in StoneCo by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Old Well Partners LLC now owns 114,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,658,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP increased its stake in StoneCo by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 23,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 4,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of StoneCo by 231.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 8,222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.43% of the company’s stock.
StoneCo Company Profile
StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.
