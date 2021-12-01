StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Downgraded by Banco Santander to Sell

Banco Santander cut shares of StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $17.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on STNE. Grupo Santander cut shares of StoneCo from a hold rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of StoneCo from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Bradesco Corretora lowered their target price on shares of StoneCo from $49.00 to $17.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StoneCo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of StoneCo from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, StoneCo presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.90.

NASDAQ STNE opened at $15.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 2.25. StoneCo has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $95.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. StoneCo had a net margin of 36.49% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that StoneCo will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in StoneCo by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in StoneCo by 226.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 339,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,777,000 after buying an additional 235,608 shares during the last quarter. Old Well Partners LLC increased its stake in StoneCo by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Old Well Partners LLC now owns 114,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,658,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP increased its stake in StoneCo by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 23,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 4,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of StoneCo by 231.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 8,222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

