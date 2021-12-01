StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Stock Rating Lowered by Grupo Santander

Grupo Santander lowered shares of StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) from a hold rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Grupo Santander currently has $17.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $45.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on STNE. Zacks Investment Research cut StoneCo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. HSBC lowered their target price on StoneCo from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on StoneCo from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Susquehanna lowered their target price on StoneCo from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora lowered their target price on StoneCo from $49.00 to $17.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:STNE opened at $15.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. StoneCo has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $95.12.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. StoneCo had a net margin of 36.49% and a return on equity of 8.19%. StoneCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that StoneCo will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 2,806.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 10,630.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 60.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

