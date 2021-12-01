Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 27,830 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,830 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $8,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 552.4% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $48,000.

BATS QUAL traded down $2.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $141.03. 1,208,811 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.60. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

