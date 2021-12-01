Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,308 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,662 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fundamentun LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 41,143 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 5,101 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 146.0% during the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 630,314 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $42,862,000 after acquiring an additional 374,128 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 83,142 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE COP traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.40. 155,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,294,305. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.93. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $38.77 and a twelve month high of $77.98.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.76%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.88.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $686,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

