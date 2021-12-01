Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $5,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 285.7% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

VGT stock traded up $5.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $453.14. 1,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,941. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $328.80 and a 52-week high of $463.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $430.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $411.99.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

