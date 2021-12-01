Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 4,727 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,402 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 59,350 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 5,667 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,246,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,184,456 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,775,000 after acquiring an additional 128,141 shares during the period. Finally, First United Bank Trust raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 32,909 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.24.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $27,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,550. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.81. The stock had a trading volume of 240,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,081,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.33. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.41 and a 12-month high of $60.27. The stock has a market cap of $235.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.92.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.02%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.