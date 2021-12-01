Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,304 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $10,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% in the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.23.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $5.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $249.93. 33,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,731,643. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.31 and a 1 year high of $256.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $226.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.80%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

