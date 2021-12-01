Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $29.64 Million Stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,620 shares during the quarter. Etsy accounts for about 0.8% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.11% of Etsy worth $29,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,930,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,867,385,000 after acquiring an additional 384,654 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 12.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,401,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,935,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,669 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 84.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,658,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $753,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,559 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,509,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $515,280,000 after acquiring an additional 37,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 2.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,219,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $251,009,000 after acquiring an additional 31,705 shares in the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus initiated coverage on Etsy in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Etsy from $215.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Etsy from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Etsy from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Etsy from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.36.

In other news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,280 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.55, for a total value of $275,904.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,115,521.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jill Simeone sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $587,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 283,384 shares of company stock worth $69,352,463. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ETSY traded down $4.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $270.10. The company had a trading volume of 22,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,852,831. The company has a market capitalization of $34.24 billion, a PE ratio of 81.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $244.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.65. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.00 and a twelve month high of $307.75.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a return on equity of 77.17% and a net margin of 21.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

