Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Reduces Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 253,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,453 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.45. The stock had a trading volume of 13,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,393,409. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.07. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $42.22 and a 12-month high of $55.69.

