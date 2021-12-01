Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $5.89 EPS

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($6.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($5.89), Yahoo Finance reports.

SDIG stock traded up $2.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.04. 15,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,070. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 12-month low of $16.46 and a 12-month high of $35.79.

SDIG has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point initiated coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is based in NEW YORK.

