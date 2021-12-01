STV Group (LON:STVG) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

STV Group (LON:STVG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 470 ($6.14) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 38.38% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of STV Group in a research report on Wednesday.

STV Group stock opened at GBX 339.64 ($4.44) on Wednesday. STV Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 275 ($3.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 385 ($5.03). The stock has a market capitalization of £158.69 million and a PE ratio of 8.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 357.84.

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates in Broadcast, Digital, Studios, and Other segments. It offers news, information, and entertainment programs. The company delivers its content on air, online, and on demand.

