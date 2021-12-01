Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg Sells 248,209 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 248,209 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $17,491,288.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 24th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 333,723 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.46, for a total transaction of $23,180,399.58.

On Monday, November 22nd, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 430,183 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $32,095,953.63.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 418,973 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $28,976,172.68.

On Monday, November 1st, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 235,693 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.34, for a total transaction of $16,107,259.62.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 212,060 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total transaction of $14,222,864.20.

On Monday, October 25th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 114,841 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $7,983,746.32.

On Friday, October 22nd, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 129,812 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $8,985,586.64.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 236,897 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.34, for a total transaction of $16,189,540.98.

On Monday, October 11th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 101,589 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $6,372,677.97.

On Friday, October 8th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 98,781 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $6,189,617.46.

NASDAQ:ZI opened at $61.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.42 and its 200-day moving average is $59.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.86 and a 52 week high of $79.17. The firm has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,028.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.17.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $197.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.77 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

ZI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZI. TA Associates L.P. bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth $3,514,266,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 165.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,663,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,420,000 after acquiring an additional 12,879,724 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 59.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,928,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,027,000 after acquiring an additional 6,718,367 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth $323,777,000. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth $254,231,000. 56.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

