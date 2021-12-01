Suez (OTCMKTS:SZEVF) Trading Down 1.8%

Suez SA (OTCMKTS:SZEVF)’s stock price dropped 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.16 and last traded at $22.16. Approximately 550 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 1,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.57.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.22.

About Suez (OTCMKTS:SZEVF)

SUEZ SA engages in the provision of water and waste management services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Water, Recycling and Recovery, Environmental Technology and Solutions (ETS), and Other. The Water segment offers water distribution and treatment services, particularly under concession contracts.

