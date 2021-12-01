Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 358 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROKU. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Roku by 218.2% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in Roku by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Roku during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Roku during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Roku from $390.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Roku from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on Roku from $390.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $411.64.

In other news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total value of $1,751,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 5,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.02, for a total value of $1,823,395.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,948 shares in the company, valued at $28,622,982.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 431,992 shares of company stock worth $132,969,240 over the last ninety days. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $227.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $295.63 and its 200 day moving average is $347.68. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $222.32 and a 1 year high of $490.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.32.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

