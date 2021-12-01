Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Decreases Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ES. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,463,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,685,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813,678 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the second quarter worth about $112,382,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 79.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,603,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,524 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 58.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,608,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $209,337,000 after purchasing an additional 961,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the second quarter worth about $73,760,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

ES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.29.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $82.27 on Wednesday. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $76.64 and a 1 year high of $92.66. The firm has a market cap of $28.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.03.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

