Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $1.84 Million Stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Ball by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,028,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,217,644,000 after buying an additional 787,825 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ball by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,900,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,775,000 after acquiring an additional 133,209 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ball by 7.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,263,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $426,433,000 after acquiring an additional 361,493 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Ball by 7.4% during the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 3,500,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,580,000 after acquiring an additional 241,220 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ball by 6.5% during the second quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,449,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,502,000 after acquiring an additional 210,343 shares during the period. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BLL opened at $93.45 on Wednesday. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $77.95 and a 12-month high of $98.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a PE ratio of 38.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.41.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). Ball had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Ball’s payout ratio is 32.92%.

BLL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Ball from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.19.

In related news, President Daniel William Fisher purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $657,230.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Ronald J. Lewis purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.26 per share, with a total value of $912,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

