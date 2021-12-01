Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases New Shares in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Chart Industries by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Chart Industries by 25.6% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Chart Industries in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Chart Industries by 48.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLS opened at $174.55 on Wednesday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.89 and a 1 year high of $206.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.57.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.10 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 25.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total value of $430,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GTLS shares. Barclays started coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $226.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Chart Industries from $213.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Chart Industries from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $207.00 to $199.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.28.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

