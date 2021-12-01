Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Trims Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lessened its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,701 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 1,334.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 2,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 804.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 291.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

In other news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $16,288,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 20,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $1,417,683.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,378,648.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 314,143 shares of company stock valued at $32,538,430 over the last ninety days. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $103.42 on Wednesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $46.71 and a one year high of $114.09. The company has a market cap of $49.71 billion, a PE ratio of 181.44, a P/E/G ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.71.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.93 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

TTD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.15.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.