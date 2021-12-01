Summit X LLC Acquires 968 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Summit X LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 24,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 7,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GILD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.07.

GILD opened at $68.99 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.83. The company has a market capitalization of $86.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.34. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $73.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

