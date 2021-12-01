Summit X LLC Has $2.27 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Summit X LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in AbbVie by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 31,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management grew its holdings in AbbVie by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on AbbVie from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Argus raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.58.

AbbVie stock opened at $116.00 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.55 and a 52 week high of $121.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The stock has a market cap of $204.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.81%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.