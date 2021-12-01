Summit X LLC Has $4.98 Million Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,354 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up about 1.3% of Summit X LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Summit X LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $4,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 14,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 17,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter.

IUSB opened at $53.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.08 and a 200-day moving average of $53.39. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $52.48 and a 52-week high of $54.71.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%.

