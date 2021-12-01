Summit X LLC Has $8.74 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Summit X LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 2.2% of Summit X LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Summit X LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $8,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,585,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $3,736,000. Brookmont Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 46.0% in the second quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 1,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter.

IWF stock opened at $299.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $291.56. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $226.77 and a 1-year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

