Summit X LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Summit X LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Summit X LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Summit X LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $3,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VLUE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,025,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,070,000.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $102.22 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.67.

