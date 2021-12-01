Summit X LLC Increases Stock Position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY)

Summit X LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 25,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000.

Get Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FDHY opened at $54.62 on Wednesday. Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF has a one year low of $54.19 and a one year high of $56.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.