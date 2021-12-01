Summit X LLC Sells 7 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Summit X LLC cut its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 393 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Booking by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Booking by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $319,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Booking by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,820,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,558,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,152.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,426.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,308.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.46, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.20. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,860.73 and a 12-month high of $2,687.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $12.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 43.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,455.00, for a total value of $449,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,420.91, for a total value of $1,815,682.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,623,855. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist increased their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,708.79.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

