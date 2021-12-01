Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) CMO Brian Edward Davis Sells 1,000 Shares

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total transaction of $28,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Brian Edward Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 17th, Brian Edward Davis sold 3,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total transaction of $91,980.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Brian Edward Davis sold 3,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $94,290.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Brian Edward Davis sold 3,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $93,480.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Brian Edward Davis sold 3,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $93,030.00.

On Tuesday, October 19th, Brian Edward Davis sold 3,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total value of $94,740.00.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Brian Edward Davis sold 5,063 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total value of $183,685.64.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Brian Edward Davis sold 3,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total transaction of $99,690.00.

On Monday, September 27th, Brian Edward Davis sold 806 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $29,459.30.

On Friday, September 24th, Brian Edward Davis sold 131 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $4,716.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Brian Edward Davis sold 3,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $102,180.00.

Sun Country Airlines stock opened at $27.43 on Wednesday. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.85 and a 12 month high of $44.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.88 and its 200-day moving average is $33.85.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $173.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.15 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 122.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Sun Country Airlines by 485.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

SNCY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Country Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Country Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

