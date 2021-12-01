Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Price Down 8.9% This Week

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. Super Zero Protocol has a total market cap of $39.66 million and $1.35 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000205 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Super Zero Protocol Profile

Super Zero Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 627,879,639 coins and its circulating supply is 335,941,363 coins. The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash . The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

