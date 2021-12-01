Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Trading Up 6.9%

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)’s stock price was up 6.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.32 and last traded at $32.03. Approximately 8,039 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 479,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.97.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SUPN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.20.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.19. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $148.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 414.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 946 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 65.4% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $115,000. 99.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

