Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Shares Gap Up to $43.74

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $43.74, but opened at $46.02. Surgery Partners shares last traded at $46.14, with a volume of 1,428 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SGRY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.89.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -33.10 and a beta of 3.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.20.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Surgery Partners by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 652,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,483,000 after acquiring an additional 107,565 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 213,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,252,000 after acquiring an additional 25,834 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.