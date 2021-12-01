Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 180,900 shares, a decrease of 37.1% from the October 31st total of 287,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Surmodics from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Surmodics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SRDX opened at $43.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.37. The company has a market capitalization of $610.85 million, a P/E ratio of 146.44 and a beta of 0.96. Surmodics has a 52-week low of $37.03 and a 52-week high of $62.27.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.15. Surmodics had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 3.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Surmodics will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David Dantzker sold 3,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $163,359.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $343,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,475 shares of company stock valued at $834,640. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRDX. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Surmodics in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Surmodics by 230.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Surmodics by 227.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Surmodics during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surmodics during the second quarter worth $224,000. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Surmodics Company Profile

SurModics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Surmodics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surmodics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.