Swire Pacific (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.68. Swire Pacific shares last traded at $5.65, with a volume of 127,642 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Swire Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.19.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th.

About Swire Pacific (OTCMKTS:SWRAY)

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine services, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. Its Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, other luxury residential accommodations, and commercial mixed-use developments; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

