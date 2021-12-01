Symmetry Partners LLC Acquires 214 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 3.7% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 10.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 32,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 240.2% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the third quarter worth $456,000. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MHK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on Mohawk Industries from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America started coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Loop Capital cut their target price on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $248.00 target price on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.33.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $167.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.50. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.16 and a twelve month high of $231.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $181.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 12.50%. Mohawk Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

Recommended Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.