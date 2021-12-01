Symmetry Partners LLC Buys 510 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 325.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 282.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.71.

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $111.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.59. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.47 and a 52-week high of $120.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.33.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 42.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.48%.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $589,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

