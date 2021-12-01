Symmetry Partners LLC Has $722,000 Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Symmetry Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,510 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 8,885 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the second quarter valued at approximately $173,097,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HP by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,024,707 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,291,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,708 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,975,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of HP by 19.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,195,961 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $338,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of HP by 34.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,520,084 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $166,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

HPQ stock opened at $35.28 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.69. HP Inc. has a one year low of $21.80 and a one year high of $36.21. The stock has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.03.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.42 billion. HP had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 151.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. HP’s payout ratio is presently 14.34%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of HP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $936,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Subra Suresh sold 10,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $373,238.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 248,912 shares of company stock valued at $7,803,465. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

