Symmetry Partners LLC Invests $439,000 in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,412 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRGP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 60.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,881,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $928,186,000 after buying an additional 7,866,473 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 69.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,139,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $317,351,000 after buying an additional 2,920,776 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 188.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,649,368 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $117,764,000 after buying an additional 1,731,830 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 114.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,487,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $110,550,000 after buying an additional 1,325,016 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 37.0% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,428,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $196,844,000 after buying an additional 1,196,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Shares of TRGP opened at $51.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.89 and a 200-day moving average of $47.05. Targa Resources Corp. has a one year low of $23.33 and a one year high of $58.18. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 39.72 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.25. Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 20,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $1,146,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $142,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,896 shares of company stock valued at $2,868,130. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TRGP shares. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.66.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.