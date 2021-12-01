Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 94 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Symmetry Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $99,106,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 252.5% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 616,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,660,000 after purchasing an additional 441,802 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 11,154.2% during the 2nd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 177,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,781,000 after purchasing an additional 175,567 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 553,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,239,000 after purchasing an additional 152,287 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 924.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 161,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,579,000 after purchasing an additional 145,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,083 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total transaction of $618,573.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Patusky sold 2,300 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.16, for a total value of $460,368.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,798 shares of company stock worth $10,158,230 over the last 90 days. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $189.50 on Wednesday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $129.43 and a 52-week high of $216.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.46.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.05. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 27.94%. The business had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

