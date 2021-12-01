Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Symrise in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Symrise from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Symrise from €105.00 ($119.32) to €110.00 ($125.00) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Get Symrise alerts:

SYIEY stock opened at $35.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.91. Symrise has a twelve month low of $28.65 and a twelve month high of $37.54.

Symrise AG is a global supplier of fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, as well as functional ingredients. It operates through the following three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor and Nutrition. The Scent and Care segment develops, produces and sells fragrances, cosmetic ingredients, aroma molecules and mint aromas.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.